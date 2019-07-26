Stoke Steps Bouncer recalled over fall hazard

The Stokke Steps Bouncer is being recalled because it can detach from the Stokke Steps Chair, causing the bouncer to fall.

The two items are part of an all-in-one modular seating system that can be used from birth up to the age of about 6 months. Only the bouncer is included in the recall.

You can find the serial number on the bottom of the bouncer frame and check Stokke.com to see if yours is affected. he two pieces are still safe to use separately

So far, there have been no reports of injuries.

The system is sold nationwide on Stokke’s website and Amazon.