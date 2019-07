Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A rollover crash on the Edens near Dempster caused major traffic delays on Friday afternoon.

The crash involved at least 3 vehicles based on footage from Skycam 9.

One vehicle was in a ditch near the site of the crash and had the airbags deployed.

Two right lanes on the outbound Edens before Dempster were in use by emergency crews.

There is no information about the cause of the crash or the extent of any injuries.