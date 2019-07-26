× Operator of CTA Red Line train that struck, killed woman is fired

CHICAGO — The operator of the CTA Red Line train that struck and killed a woman who was trying to retrieve a phone has been fired.

The CTA released a video showing the unidentified operator a minute before the accident.

He can be seen laughing and pointing to someone or something outside the train just before it struck Felon Smith at the 69th Street station on June 27.

The CTA said the operator’s behavior is unacceptable and in violation of the agency’s policy and procedures.

Security cameras showed no one helped Smith up as the train approached the platform, even though security was nearby.