New images released of man wanted for attacking woman near DePaul University

Posted 8:42 AM, July 26, 2019, by , Updated at 08:44AM, July 26, 2019

CHICAGO — Chicago police released new  photos to help the public identify a man wanted in an attack against a DePaul graduate in Lincoln Park.

The woman, 22, was hospitalized July 18 around 4 a.m. after police said she was found on the 2300 block of North Halsted Street with lacerations to her neck and face.

As of Wednesday, the woman was still hospitalized in serious condition.

Police determined the attack may have been sexually motivated, but the woman fought back, which likely saved her life.

The man suspected in her attack was caught on camera on the city’s Near West Side. The new images show him bicycling in a parking garage, around the time an SUV was stolen from the 300 block of North Desplaines Street.

The woman says her attacker jumped out of an SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to Area Central Division at 312-747-8380.

Photo Gallery

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.