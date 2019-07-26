National FOP demands apology from Lightfoot over ‘clown’ comment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The national Fraternal of Order of Police is demanding an apology after Mayor Lori Lightfoot was overheard calling a police union leader a "clown."

A microphone near Lightfoot was on and picked up the comment referring to FOP Lodge 7 First Vice President Patrick Murray during Wednesday's City Council meeting.

Murray was there to express support for the officers who were fired by the Chicago Police Board last week over the alleged cover-up of the murder of Laquan McDonald by a police officer.

When asked about her comment, Lightfoot said it was not appropriate and she was sorry she said it out loud.

The national FOP is calling on the mayor to conduct herself with "more dignity and less immaturity."

🚨🚨 We are calling on Chicago's Mayor @chicagosmayor @LightfootForChi to apologize to the members & VP of @FOP7Chicago for calling him a "FOP clown". We respectfully suggest she conduct herself with more dignity and less immaturity. pic.twitter.com/e8BThMbiDJ — National FOP (@GLFOP) July 25, 2019

"That's between the mayor and the Fraternal Order of Police. I'm going to stay out of that fight," CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said. "You know, it's just for all of us, we just have to work together to try make this city safer

The mayor's office has not commented on the national FOP statement.

41.883868 -87.631936