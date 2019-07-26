Midday Fix: Live performance by Hamilton star Paris Nix
Paris Nix
He’s also currently performing as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the Chicago company of Hamilton: An American Musical.
Event:
Black Dahlia at The Promontory
5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West
Chicago, IL
July 29
Doors open at 7:00 p.m.
This is a variety show filled with musical acts and artists including, burlesque, drag, recording artists from Hamilton the Musical and around Chicago etc.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-dahlia-the-promontory-tickets-63592642305#tickets
https://www.promontorychicago.com/shows