Midday Fix: Live performance by Hamilton star Paris Nix

Posted 12:20 PM, July 26, 2019, by

Paris Nix

He’s also currently performing as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the Chicago company of Hamilton:  An American Musical.

Event:

Black Dahlia at The Promontory

5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West

Chicago, IL

July 29

Doors open at 7:00 p.m.

This is a variety show filled with musical acts and artists including, burlesque, drag, recording artists from Hamilton the Musical and around Chicago etc.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-dahlia-the-promontory-tickets-63592642305#tickets

https://www.promontorychicago.com/shows

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.