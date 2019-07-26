× Man killed by own passenger in ‘drive-by gone bad’ on South Side

CHICAGO —A 26-year-old man has died after he was accidentally shot by a passenger in his own vehicle on the city’s South Side.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Jake Lee, 27, has been charged with aggravated battery with a fire arm and expected to face a murder count in the death of Matthew Gibson.

Prosecutors said the fatal shooting was a “drive-by gone bad.” Lee was denied bail during a hearing Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Gibson was driving around 5:40 a.m. Sunday on the first block of West 71st Street in the Park Manor neighborhood, when he pulled up next to a white SUV. Lee, who was the front seat passenger, began firing at the SUV and accidentally shot Gibson in the head.

Gibson was brain dead on Monday but kept alive so his organs could be donated, according to prosecutors.