Man in serious condition after fire at South Side gas station

Posted 5:04 PM, July 26, 2019, by

CHICAGO— A man is in serious condition after being burned on Friday at a Shell gas station on the South Side.

Fire officials said the man was working in an underground storage area of the station around 10 a.m. at 95th Street and Stony Island Avenue in the Rosemoor neighborhood.

He was trying to fix a problem with the fuel delivery system when the fuel vapor ignited and burned him.

The man received first and second degree burns to his face. A co-worker was able to pull the man out.

There were no other injuries reported and the man went to the hospital.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.