Man in serious condition after fire at South Side gas station

CHICAGO— A man is in serious condition after being burned on Friday at a Shell gas station on the South Side.

Fire officials said the man was working in an underground storage area of the station around 10 a.m. at 95th Street and Stony Island Avenue in the Rosemoor neighborhood.

He was trying to fix a problem with the fuel delivery system when the fuel vapor ignited and burned him.

The man received first and second degree burns to his face. A co-worker was able to pull the man out.

There were no other injuries reported and the man went to the hospital.