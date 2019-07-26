× Lunchbreak: Monk Fish and Curry

Chef Sujan Sarkar, Executive Chef

ROOH Chicago

736 W. Randolph St.,

Chicago, IL 60661

https://www.roohchicago.com/

Recipe:

Tandoori Monkfish

Step 1:

Monkfish tail clean- 6 oz (3/4 pound) piece

Ginger garlic paste- ½ tsp

Salt- 1/4 tsp

Step 2:

Hung Yogurt – 2 tbsp (plain Greek yogurt is a good home cook alternative)

Chopped ginger- ¼ tbsp

Chopped garlic- ½ tsp

Chopped Green Thai Chili Peppers- ¼ tbsp

Chopped curry leaves-½ tsp

Red chili powder- ½ tsp

Turmeric powder- ½ tsp

Mustard oil- 1 ½ tsp

Zest- from 1 whole lime

Directions:

Wash the monkfish tail and pat dry. Then, create a marinate for the monkfish by mixing the ginger garlic paste and salt. Apply this mixture to the monkfish in a bowl. Lastly, keep the marinated fish for 1- 2 hours in the fridge. In a mixing bowl, combine all of the step 2 ingredients together, and mix it well until it becomes a smooth marinade. Now add the second marinade after 1-2 hours (from the step 2 ingredients) to the already marinated monkfish. After adding the second marinade to the monkfish, refrigerate for an additional 2 hours.

After the fish has marinated for a total time of 3-4 hours, cook the fish in a Tandoor (oven) for 4 to 5 minutes. Butter brush the fish every 2 minutes. *For the home cook: Conventional oven at 425-450 degree Fahrenheit for the same amount of time.

Cook the fish for roughly 6 – 7 minutes. Once the fish is cooked, it will remain firm outside and juicy inside. Sprinkle finely chopped cilantro and lemon juice on top of the monkfish after it is fully cooked.

Recipe:

Rhubarb Alleppey Curry

Fresh Rhubarb- 3/4 cup worth of sliced stalks

Green mango- ½ cup worth of slices

White onion, chopped- 2 tsp

Green Thai Chili Peppers, chopped- 3 in total

Coconut milk- 2 1/4 cups

Ginger, chopped- 5 tsp

Salt – 1 tbsp

Turmeric Powder- 1 tsp

Coconut oil – 2 tbsp

Fresh curry leaves, minced- 1 tsp

Directions:

In a medium size sauce pan, turn on heat and add coconut oil and chopped onion. Next, add ginger, green thai chili peppers, fresh rhubarb, green mango, curry leaves, turmeric powder and salt. Sauté the mixture for 6 to 8 minutes, then add coconut milk. Cook till mango and rhubarb are properly cooked. Mango is cooked when it is slightly browned on each side, just enough to soften it. Rhubarb is properly cooked when its texture becomes softened. Lastly, pass through a fine strainer to get a smooth curry.

Finally, serve the monkfish and curry with steamed Kadambuttu (cooked Rice Ball) or steamed rice.