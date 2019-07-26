H&M recalls children’s pajamas for burn injury risk

H&M is recalling two sets of children’s pajamas because they may be flammable and pose a risk of burn injuries.

The first style was sold as a set of two pajamas. The recalled tops have a dog’s face printed on the front with two 3D ears. An additional top has a heart printed on the chest.

The other set has a white long-sleeved top with a cat’s face printed on the front.

The pajamas were sold in sizes 2 through 10 from last July through May 2019.

Customers can return the pajamas for a full refund plus a $20 gift card.