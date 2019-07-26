H&M recalls children’s pajamas for burn injury risk

Posted 9:11 AM, July 26, 2019, by

H&M is recalling two sets of children’s pajamas because they may be flammable and pose a risk of burn injuries.

The first style was sold as a set of two pajamas. The recalled tops have a dog’s face printed on the front with two 3D ears. An additional top has a heart printed on the chest.

The other set has a white long-sleeved top with a cat’s face printed on the front.

The pajamas were sold in sizes 2 through 10 from last July through May 2019.

Customers can return the pajamas for a full refund plus a $20 gift card.

Photo Gallery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.