Cubs trade for Giants lefty Derek Holland

MILWAUKEE – Bullpen help is on the way for the Cubs.

Giants left-handed pitcher Derek Holland is headed to Milwaukee to join the Cubs in exchange for cash considerations. Holland is not expected to be available for Friday’s game, but should be ready to pitch against the Brewers this weekend.

The 32-year-old southpaw has not started a game for San Francisco since the beginning of May. He went 1-0 with a 0.68 ERA in 10 relief appearances from June 24th to July 18th. Holland has limited lefty hitters to a .182 batting average this year.

To make room for him on the 40-man roster, Tim Collins has been designated for assignment.