Cubs Game Notes For Friday @ Milwaukee

➢ At 55-47, the Cubs are tied with the Cardinals for first place in the NL Central, with Milwaukee trailing by just two games. Chicago and Milwaukee have split six games this season, and there are still 13 remaining matchups between the two divisional rivals

➢ The Brewers have hit at least one home run in 11 consecutive games, currently the longest-active home run streak in MLB. Milwaukee has scored 53.7 percent of its runs via home runs this season, the highest percentage in MLB.

➢ In his 100th game of the season, Javier Baez hit his 25th home run of the season. The only Cubs shortstop to reach at least 25 homers through 100 games in a season is Ernie Banks, who did so in 1955, 1958, 1959 and 1960 (based on primary position in season).

➢ Over his last 162 regular season games, Christian Yelich is batting .351 with 60 home runs. The only other players all-time to bat at least .350 with 60+ home runs over any 162-game span are Babe Ruth, Jimmie Foxx and Barry Bonds.

➢ Over his last five starts, Kyle Hendricks is 0-4 with a 4.81 ERA, and the Cubs have lost all five games. Hendricks has never gone six straight starts without a team win in his career.