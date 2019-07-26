Chicago police implement new parking restrictions to curb illegal activities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — After seven people were wounded in a shooting along the lakefront last weekend, Chicago police imposed new parking restrictions.

Alderman Michelle Smith said people park on Cannon Drive then walk to the lake after the park closes. She said the temporary parking restrictions are an effort to curb the number of illegal parties and disturbances happening near the lakefront, but some people who live and work in the area said it’s an inconvenience.

Seven people were hurt at Lake Shore Drive and Fullerton Avenue, steps away from the Theatre on the lake, last Saturday at 3 a.m. In an email to residents, 43rd ward Alderman Michele Smith said it’s part of a disturbing pattern of people coming to the lakefront long after the park is closed and parking on Cannon drive.

As a result, Cannon Drive from Fullerton Parkway to Diversey Harbor will be a temporary “Parking Prohibited Tow Zone” overnight. This will start Friday night at 11 p.m., but there’s confusion over what time it ends. The posted signs say 5 a.m., but flyers left on cars say the ban is from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Either way, some in the neighborhood said the restrictions are unnecessary.

"It was a shock to see the notices after this has been free parking for years and years," Roger Mroczek, Chicago resident, said. "Problems can happen everywhere, but why should an entire neighborhood suffer because of one incident that happened there."

The city is also prominently posting signs reminding everyone the park closes at 11 p.m.

Plus, immediately after the shooting, OEMC placed a new camera with a license plate reader on Cannon Drive.

Smith said her office will monitor this pilot program after this weekend to see if there should be changes.