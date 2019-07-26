Chicago launches survey seeking input on first-ever casino

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is asking Chicagoans to weigh in on the city’s first-ever casino.

On Friday, the city launched a survey seeking feedback from residents about where the casino could be most conveniently located, preferred amenities and how often they would visit the casino.

Residents without a computer may take the survey at a local library branch. The survey will also be available in several languages including English, Spanish, Polish, Mandarin, Arabic and Hindi.

The online survey will be offered through the fall, but the mayor’s office will share initial results of the survey in mid-August, when a financial feasibility report is released by the Illinois Gaming Board. This study, required by the Illinois General Assembly, will determine the economics of a casino for Chicago, but does not decide on the location.

Under the state law, new revenues from a Chicago casino will be used to fund the city’s police and fire pensions.