Nearly 10,000 bicycles are being recalled for a potentially deadly problem.

The cycling sports group is recalling Cannondale CAADX Cyclocross bicycles made from 2013 through 2016.

They say the fork can break, posing a fall hazard with the risk of serious injury or death.

One fatality has been reported and 11 injuries worldwide.

Riders should stop using the bikes immediately and contact a Cannondale dealer to get a free repair.