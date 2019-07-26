Ben Zobrist plans to return to Cubs this season

MILWAUKEE — Ben Zobrist is mounting a comeback.

Cubs President Theo Epstein says Zobrist plans to return from personal leave and try to rejoin the team before the end of the season.

Zobrist could start a minor league stint next weekend. He left the club in early May as he filed for legal separation from his wife Julianna.

He may be eligible for the postseason if the Cubs reinstate him before the August 31st deadline expires.

The 38-year-old utility man played in 26 games before stepping aside. He racked up a .241 batting average with 10 RBI and 14 walks in 99 plate appearances.