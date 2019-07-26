Baby Shark cereal set to be released by Kellogg’s

Kellogg’s is set to release Baby Shark themed cereal, Insider reports.

The cereal is very colorful with pink, blue and yellow loops flavored like berries. There are also shark-shaped marshmallows inside.

Kellogg’s said the arrival of the new cereal coincides with Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week” programming.

Kellogg’s partnered up with Pinkfong, a South Korean educational entertainment company that created the popular song that led to the Baby Shark fame.

The cereal will be available for purchase at Walmart and Sam’s Club this August.

The Baby Shark song is a catchy, educational song that went viral on different social media sites earlier this year. It became so popular that a TV show was inspired by the song and the “Baby Shark Live!” tour.