Another warm and humid weekend ahead

Although the heat and humidity won’t be as extreme as the previous weekend, temperatures near 90 with heat indices from the mid to upper 90s are in store for this weekend. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible today and tomorrow but the best chance for showers and storms will be from Sunday night into Monday. Monday will remain warm and humid but after the rain passes, the remainder of the work week should produce comfortable temperatures with low humidity and mostly sunny skies.

The third and final month of meteorological summer begins Thursday with the start of August. July 2019 will end with above normal temperatures and will be the first above normal month since April. Through the first 7 months of 2019, April and July will be the only two months with above normal temperatures.