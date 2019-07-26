× ‘American Idol’ winner Phillip Phillips to perform at DuQuoin State Fair

DUQUOIN, Ill. — “American Idol” winner Phillip Phillips will perform at this year’s Du Quoin State Fair.

Fair officials said Thursday the 28-year-old singer-songwriter will perform Aug. 30 at the fairgrounds in southern Illinois.

Phillips won the 11th season of “American Idol” in 2012 and has released two chart-topping albums since his five-time-platinum debut single “Home.”

Du Quoin State Fair Manager Josh Gross says being able to book Phillips “rounds out a great seven days of musical talent on the grandstand stage.” Tickets go on sale Friday.

Phillips completes the line-up for this year’s fair in DuQuoin, which includes All-American Rejects and Wynonna and the Big Noise.

The fair also canceled a performance by country rock band Confederate Railroad because of its use of the Confederate flag, setting off a controversy.