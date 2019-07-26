Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rock 'n' Roll artist Matt Nathanson came into the studio to play some music from his new album, Postcards (from Chicago).

You may know him from his breakthrough multi-platinum hit "Come on Get Higher" and "Last of the Great Pretenders", but for today he came in to show some Chicago love.

The album features Nathanson's favorite songs from artists that came from Chicago such as Fall Out Boys, Liz Phair, Cheap Trick, Richard Marx, and Uncle Tupelo.

The album’s first single is a cover of Chance The Rapper's "Same Drugs" featuring Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump. Richard Marx also makes an appearance on Nathanson’s cover of Cheap Trick’s “Surrender.

You can hear more from Matt Nathanson by seeing his performance today at 7pm and 10pm

SPACE

1245 Chicago Avenue

Evanston, IL 60202