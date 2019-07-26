133-foot-long ‘Big Boy’ train coming to Chicago-area today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The world's largest operating steam locomotive is rolling into the Chicago-area Friday.

The 133-foot-long Big Boy No. 4014 is part of Union Pacific's tour to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad.

Only 25 of these massive Big Boys trains were built. No. 4014, which was delivered to Union Pacific in 1941, was retired in 1961 and later restored to make trips around the country.

If you want to try to see the Big Boy, it's leaving Butler, Wisconsin Friday morning, passing through Northbrook along the west side of O'Hare and making it's way to West Chicago. It will be on display there at the Larry S. Provo Training Center through Monday.

You can track the Big Boy's route here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.