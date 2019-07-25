White Sox Game Notes For Thursday vs. Minnesota
- The Twins have won 16 of 25 meetings with the White Sox since the start of last season, but are just 6-6 in Chicago in that span. That includes losing two of three games in the teams’ last meeting from June 28-30 in Chicago.
- Minnesota dropped two of three against the Yankees, allowing 48 hits in the series. That is the most hits the Twins have allowed in a three-game series since July 31-August 2, 2009, when they allowed 52 hits in a three-game sweep at the hands of the Angels.
- After defeating the Marlins, 9-1, on Monday, the White Sox managed just one run in the last two games of the series, including being held without a baserunner into the sixth inning on Tuesday. As a team, the Sox have a .634 OPS in 13 games since the All-Star break, worst in MLB.
- Nelson Cruz enters the weekend riding an eight-game hitting streak in which he’s hit five homers, including a home run in each of his last three. He has six home runs since the All-Star break, tied with teammate Mitch Garver and Houston’s Yuli Gurriel for most in the AL; across MLB, only Cincinnati’s Eugenio Suarez has more in that span.
- After notching three multi-hit games in his last four appearances, Luis Arraez is hitting .379 in 38 games for the Twins this season. That’s the second-highest average by a Twin through his first 38 career games since the club moved to Minnesota in 1961, behind only Tony Oliva (.430; minimum 100 PA).
- Lucas Giolito will take the mound for the White Sox having lost three of his last four decisions after winning his previous eight starts dating back to May 7. He held the Twins to one hit in five scoreless innings in his only start against them this season; he had a career 5.63 ERA in six previous starts against Minnesota entering this season.