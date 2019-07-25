Teen riding bicycle hospitalized after North Center hit-and-run

Posted 5:01 PM, July 25, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:20PM, July 25, 2019

CHICAGO — A teenager who was riding a bicycle in the North Center neighborhood was hospitalized after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run, according to officials.

The teen, 17, was hit by a car near the intersection of Western and Montrose avenues around 3 p.m. Thursday.

The teen was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses said they tried to help catch the driver, by following the car, but he got away.

Police were blocking off the southbound lanes of Western Avenue.

No further information was provided.

