South Elgin police seek missing 19-year-old, last seen in Union Station

CHICAGO — South Elgin police is asking the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old woman.

Tiffany Keokanlaya was last seen on video at Chicago’s Union Station at Canal Street and Jackson Boulevard.

Keokanlaya was seen carrying a black backpack and black suitcase. She was accompanied by another female Asian who appeared to be the same age, but she did not appear to be in distress.

Investigators learned that she used the family credit card to purchase a ticket at the Metra station in Elgin.

Keokanlaya has no known health related issues, but her family said her leaving home without letting anyone know is unusual, according to police.

She is 5 foot 3 inches, 151 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans and glasses.

Anyone with information regarding Tiffany’s whereabouts should contact the South Elgin investigations department at 847-741-2151.