Tarik Cohen makes a grand entrance to Bears’ training camp

BOURBONNAIS - Whenever he touches the ball on the field, something could happen.

It might be a long run or a catch. If it's on a kick return, it could be a shifty run for a touchdown. Excitement has been his calling card since he was drafted by the Bears before the 2017 season.

Now it appears that Tarik Cohen has a flair for entrances as well.

The running back, in keeping with trends around the league, had a grand entrance to Bears' training camp at Olivet Nazarene University on Thursday.

Cohen reported to camp in a Polaris Slingshot, which is classified as a three-wheel motorcycle, with the music turned as photographers followed behind. He got the vehicle last February and showed it off during the Chicago Auto Show.

#Bears RB Tarik Cohen comes into training camp in Bourbonnais hot. pic.twitter.com/9tQlYKwGfl — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) July 25, 2019

He would also take the Slingshot around the campus, taking it for a few spins before getting down to business before training camp.

Yet the machine wasn't the only way that Cohen ushered in a new training camp.

In honor of the late Walter Payton, Cohen wore the Hall of Fame running back's No. 34 jersey as he arrived on Thursday.

How much noise Cohen makes on the field in 2019 is to be seen, but at least his entrance stole the show to start off his third season.