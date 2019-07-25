Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Palatine

PALATINE, Ill. — A man is charged with attacking and sexually assaulting a woman at an outdoor track earlier in July in Palatine.

Investigators said he grabbed a 19-year-old woman as she ran on the track at Falcon Park on July 13 around 9:20 p.m. The victim was able to fight him off.

The woman said she did not know the man. Police said after the attack, he fled the scene on a black bicycle.

The Palatine Fire Department transported the woman to the Northwest Community Hospital where she was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said several people identified the man after surveillance picture was distributed to the media.

