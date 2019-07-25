Man arrested for stealing Bridgeview Fire SUV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man is in custody for stealing a Bridgeview Fire Department SUV Thursday.

The command vehicle was idling in front of the fire house at 7350 W. 100th Place around 11:05 a.m. A 52-year-old man jumped in, got past security and took off.

He drove the vehicle past 71st Street and Stony Island, through Hyde Park and then northbound on Lake Shore Drive. He was stopped and arrested around 1 p.m. near Monroe Avenue.

Chicago police surrounded the vehicle to prevent it from moving, but the man refused to open the door. Police had to break out a window t o get inside the car, but it was not damaged.

Police said the man may be homeless.