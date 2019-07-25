Lunchbreak: Camchi Kimchi Potato Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef de Cuisine Cam Waron

Camchi Kimchi, now available for purchase in jars at Honey Butter Fried Chicken.

Honey Butter Fried Chicken

3361 N. Elston Ave.

Chicago, IL 60618

www.honeybutter.com

Recipe:

Camchi Potato Salad

Yield: 2 qts (8-12 Servings)

Water 2 qt

Red Potato, Scrubbed, Medium Diced 4 lb

Salt 2 T

Sugar 2 T

Vinegar 2 T

Directions:

Add 2 quarts water to large saucepan. Add potatoes, 2 tablespoons kosher salt, 2 tablespoons sugar, and 2 tablespoons vinegar. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce to simmer, and cook, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes. Drain potatoes and transfer to rimmed baking sheet. Spread onto an even layer. Allow to cool to room temperature, about thirty minutes.

Recipe:

Camchi Island Sauce

Mayonnaise 1 c

Ketchup ¼ c

Green Tomato Camchi ½ c

Sesame Seeds, Black, Toasted 1 T + 1 t (Save the 1t for garnish)

Sesame Seeds, White, Toasted 1 T + 1 t (Save the 1t for garnish)

Basil, Thinly Sliced ¼ c + 1 T (Save the 1T for garnish)

Green Onions, Thinly Sliced ¼ c + 1 T (Save the 1T for garnish)

Salt To Taste

Directions:

In large bowl with a rubber spatula combine: Mayonnaise, Ketchup, Green Tomato Camchi, 1T Black Sesame Seeds, 1T White Sesame Seeds, ¼ c Basil, ¼ c Green Onion. Season to taste with salt. Refrigerate.

Finishing The Potato Salad

Cooked & Cooled Potatoes

Camchi Island Sauce 1 c

Snap Pea Camchi, Medium Sliced

Salt if needed

All garnish saved from above, Sesame Seeds, Basil, Green Onion

Combine Potatoes, Camchi Island Sauce, and Snap Peas in large bowl. Stir with rubber spatula to combine. Season to taste with salt. Cover and rest in fridge for at least 1 hour and up to three days before serving.

For serving, top Potato Salad with Sesame Seeds, Basil, and Green Onions.