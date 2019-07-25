Jarrett talks about the opening of Bears’ training camp on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - How quickly time flies here on Sports Feed.

For a fifth-straight year, Jarrett Payton made his way down to Olivet Nazarene University to cover the Bears' moving day for training camp in Bourbonnais. As he's done in the past, he talked with Josh Frydman and others live from the site of the workouts on the eve of practice.

The biggest difference, however, is that the Bears are a legitimate favorite to compete for an NFC and Super Bowl title after an incredible turnaround in 2018. Plus Jarrett got the chance to talk about his father's birthday and the team's ways to pay tribute to him.

