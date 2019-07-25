Driver’s License Reinstatement Expo at Fiesta Del Sol this weekend

CHICAGO — State and court officials will hold a Driver’s License Reinstatement Expo for Chicago-area residents this weekend.

It will offer volunteer attorneys to review records. Those with moving violation tickets can meet with a judge to pay old fines and get their licenses reinstated.

The Secretary of State’s Office will also set up a satellite office to issue licenses and State IDs.

The expo will be held from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday at Benito Juarez Community Academy, 1450 W. Cermak Road, as part of the annual Fiesta Del Sol summer festival.

Visit fiestadelsol.org for more information.