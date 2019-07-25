× Cubs to bring up Ian Happ to the majors for the first time in 2019

CHICAGO – Yesterday the Cubs answered the question about Addison Russell’s future with the major league club in 2019 as they sent the struggling infielder down to Triple-A Iowa.

On Thursday, they answered another with a player who’s been in Des Moines the entire 2019 season.

Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer confirmed to 670 The Score Thursday afternoon that outfielder Ian Happ will be called up to the major league roster when the team starts a three-game series against the Brewers on Friday. He didn’t announce what the corresponding move would be now that the outfielder is joining the roster.

After struggling in spring training, Happ was sent immediately to Triple-A when camp broke, which was a surprise to the player and fans. Happ played in 115 games in his rookie year of 2017 then 142 in 2018, but his average fell by 20 points (.233) in the latter season.

He was one many Cubs to struggle with their hitting in the second half, posting a .172 average in August then a .214 average in May.

In Iowa, Happ has a slash line of .242/.364/.432 in 99 games with 16 homers and 53 RBI. In July, Happ has been at his best, posting a slash line of .324/.451/.608 with five homers and 12 RBI.