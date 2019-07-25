City council considers ComEd takover

CHCAGO–Chicago aldermen are talking about a city takeover of ComEd.

The electric utIlity has been providing service to the city under a franchise agreement that dates back to 1947.

It was last renewed in 1992 and is due to expire at the end of next year.

Nearly two dozen aldermen are urging the city to study the idea of using ComEd’s infrastructure to run its own power company.

Supporters say it would allow the city to set cheaper rates for low-income residents.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says her office is studying the idea.

ComEd officials say the company would like to continue providing Chicago’s power.