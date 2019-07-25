After 6 months of sub-par sun, July roars back with 80% of its possible sunshine boosting the month’s temps; strengthening “SW” flow acting as a conduit for tropical air; higher temps and humidities ahead allowing t-storms chances to creep higher too
