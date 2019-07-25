× 3 different 7-Eleven stores robbed just hours apart in Chicago-area

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after 7-Eleven stores in Chicago, La Grange Park and Northlake were burglarized just hours apart overnight.

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, two armed men wearing hoodies and ski masks entered the convenience store on the 6800 block of West North Avenue in the Galewood neighborhood. Police said the men ordered a 50-year-old employee to the floor as they stole money, cigarettes, alcohol and lottery tickets. The men fled the scene. The employee was not injured.

Around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, police said two armed men entered the 7-Eleven at 704 E. 31st Street in LaGrange Park and forced the store clerk to the ground. The men then stole cash from the register and an undisclosed amount of cigarettes and lottery tickets. The men then fled the store on foot.

A third incident was reported at the 7-Eleven at 162 E. North Avenue in Northlake, but details are unknown at this time.

It is unknown if the three incidents are related.

No one is in custody and police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.