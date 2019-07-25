× 3 accused in murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez back in court today

CHICAGO — Three people charged in the murder of a pregnant teenager will be back in court later Thursday.

Clarisa Figueroa, her daughter Desiree Figueroa and Clarisa’s boyfriend Piotr Bobak are accused of strangling Marlen Ochoa-Lopez back in April and cutting her unborn child from her womb.

The child, known as Baby Yovanni, was placed on life support, but died 53 days later. Last week, prosecutors charged Clarisa and Desiree Figueroa with murder in the baby’s death.

An attorney for one of the defendants is seeking a gag order that would prohibit attorneys or anyone involved in the case from speaking about it publicly.