× 2 semis involved in fiery crash on I-55 outside Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ill. — At least one person was taken to a local hospital after two semis were involved in a fiery multi-vehicle crash outside Wilmington Thursday.

Around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on northbound I-55 near mile marker 239. Illinois State Police confirm two “commercial vehicles” were involved in the crash, and later became “engulfed in flames.”

Additional damaged vehicles could be seen nearby, but preliminary reports from the ISP did not indicate they were involved in the crash with the semis.

The driver of one semi was extricated from a vehicle by first responders and taken to an area hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time. At least one other driver remains unaccounted for.

Until further notice, northbound lanes on I-55 will remain closed from IL-129 to Lorenzo Rd.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

NB I-55: Until further notice, the roadway will be CLOSED from IL-129 to Lorenzo Rd, due to this horrible crash! #Skycam9 pic.twitter.com/ZCkEG8iAnX — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) July 25, 2019