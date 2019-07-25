2 in custody after police chase ends in crash on Far South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two men were arrested after a police chase ended in a violent crash on the city's Far South Side.

Just after midnight Thursday, officers witnessed shots being fired from a Chevy Camaro at 105th and State Street. Police pursued the car, which then rear-ended a white Chevy Impala before crashing into a pole at 103rd and Rhodes in Rosemoor.

The offenders tried to run off, but police were able to chase them down. Two men were treated for minor injuries and taken into custody.

Two other people, not involved in the police pursuit, were also treated for minor injuries.

A rifle and a handgun were recovered at the scene, and charges are pending against the men in custody.

There are no reported injuries from that initial gunfire which prompted the pursuit.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.