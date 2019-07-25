× 19-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in McKinley Park

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in McKinley Park Thursday night, according to police.

Chicago police said the man was walking down the sidewalk when a white colored SUV drove out of an alley between Bell Avenue and Leavitt Street and an unknown person inside the car fired shots.

The 19-year-old was shot in the abdomen area and was sent to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

The white colored SUV fled westbound on 34th Street toward Western Avenue after firing shots.

No one is in custody.

Area Central Detectives are investigating the incident.