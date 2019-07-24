White Sox Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Miami
*After going 6-14 versus National League opponents in both 2017 and 2018, the White Sox are 4-6 through 10 interleague games this year. The White Sox have lost or tied seven consecutive interleague series going back to last year, a streak they can snap with a win today.
*Miami, on the other hand, has a winning record in interleague play this year (6-5) despite being 25 games under .500 overall (37-62).
*The Marlins have gotten an MLB-high 45 starts from pitchers currently 23 or younger (Gallen tonight would make it 46).
*Reynaldo Lopez hasn’t allowed a homer in his last two outings, however, after allowing at least one in each of his previous 10 starts. That was tied for the second-longest such streak in franchise history (with Greg Hibbard, 1991), behind only Floyd Bannister’s 12-start streak in 1987.
