× What is the all-time record for highest temperature for a Wrigley Field Cubs game?

Dear Tom,

Mike H. Winthrop Harbor

Dear Mike,

Conversations about weather and wind direction are synonymous with baseball at Wrigley Field as the Cubs have played games in snow and temperatures in the 30s as well as in triple-digit heat. According to Baseball Reference, the hottest Cubs game at Wrigley Field was played on June 20, 1953, when the mercury reached 104 degrees. That afternoon 17,188 sweltering attendees watched the Brooklyn Dodgers beat the Cubs 5-3. Ironically, the day before, the Dodgers beat the Cubs 7-4 on a 102-degree day, a makeup game that was postponed by 40-degree weather on May 13.