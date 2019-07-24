Thursday’s lake breezes surrender to “SW” winds Friday and through the weekend; temps to keep rising a few degrees each day; 90° highs and surging humidities due Saturday/Sunday; Chicago’s next t-storms due Sunday night

Posted 11:38 PM, July 24, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.