Thursday’s lake breezes surrender to “SW” winds Friday and through the weekend; temps to keep rising a few degrees each day; 90° highs and surging humidities due Saturday/Sunday; Chicago’s next t-storms due Sunday night
T-storms to whittle away at oppressive heat; isolated 20% coverage morning storms exit—better coverage thundery rains due late day/Sat night threatening downpours/severe weather; eminently comfortable Canadian air follows Sunday AM rains
Chicago area fair continues outdoor activities, reminds fairgoers to stay hydrated
Sunday Cubs game postponed due to inclement weather
Chicago Pride Parade celebrates 50 years since Stonewall, ends early due to storms
Pritzker issues disaster proclamation for flooding in 34 Illinois counties
