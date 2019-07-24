Sunday Brunch: S’mores

The Dawson's Executive Pastry Chef, Greg Mosko, showed us how to make the perfect campfire s'mores.
Toasted Cinnamon Marshmallow
Yield one ¼ pan
140g (5oz)water
8 sheets gelatin
2T vanilla Paste
10g (1/4oz)coffee
270g (9.5oz)sugar
150g (5oz)water
270g (9.5oz) corn syrup
2T toasted Cinnamon- sifted
50/50 mixture of cornstarch and confectioners sugar for dusting
In Kitchen Aid bowl combine, first water, bloomed gelatin and coffee and vanilla paste
In saucepan combine water, sugar, and corn syrup and cook to 138 degrees Celsius
Meanwhile while the sugar mixture is boiling place the kitchenaid bowl over saucepan to heat water/gelatin mixture until gelatin is melted
Place in kitchen aid and start whipping until frothy. Once the sugar mixture is at 138C pour over the frothy mixture very carefully and whip until cool.
Once cool add in the toasted cinnamon. Mix to incorporate, moving very quickly pour out and spread into a lined and sprayed ¼ pan. This mixture will set up very quickly so be sure to have all of your ingredients ready to go for spreading.
For best results Let the marshmallows set overnight. Once the marshmallows are set run a knife along the edges and unmold onto a cutting board that has been dusted with the 50/50 mixture of cornstarch and confectioners sugar. This will keep the marshmallows dry and able to be handled so that they can be placed on the skewers for roasting.