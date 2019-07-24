× Same score, different script as the Cubs lose to the Giants again

SAN FRANCISCO – It was the same result literally in a number of ways for the Cubs late into Tuesday night.

Once again, they found a way to lose a close game on the road. Once again, it was to the Giants, and once again, it was by the score of 5-4. This time, the story went a bit in reverse from the defeat at the hands of San Francisco.

Yes, the Cubs had an early lead, but this time they had to rally from two runs back to force extra innings. They’d play through just over 3 1/2 frames in extra time before things went against Joe Maddon’s team again.

Pablo Sandoval’s homer to left field, which barely cleared the wall and the glove by Robel Garcia, gave the Giants a second-straight 5-4 win over the Cubs in as many days. It keeps them stuck on 18 road wins, and thanks to the Marlins’ win over the White Sox, they now have the fewest victories away from home in the National League.

The Cubs have lost 8 of their last 11 games on the road dating back to June 28th.

More concerning at the moment, however, is the fact the team now sits a half-game ahead of the Cardinals for first in the NL Central after St. Louis’ victory over the Pirates on Tuesday night.

Once again it was a back-and-forth contest where the Cubs got the lead in the first, lost it in the second, got it back in the third only to lose it again. Not pitching as well as he did in his previous two starts at Wrigley Field, Yu Darvish surrendered a game-tying homer to Alex Dickerson in the third then a two-run double to Kevin Pillar in the fourth to put San Francisco up 4-2.

Darvish would hold the Giants there, going six innings with six hits, four earned runs, six strikeouts with just one walk.

The Cubs would mount a rally in the later innings as Victor Caratini got the team within one with an RBI single in the seventh. Jason Heyward scored that run after a double in that inning, and in the eighth, he tied the game with a two-out single to bring home Kris Bryant.

In the tenth, Steve Cishek got out of a bases-loaded jam to keep the game alive for the Cubs, but they weren’t able to capitalize. The visiting hitters managed just one hit in four extra-inning opportunities, and Sandoval broke through against Brad Brach to walkoff the Cubs.

Same score, new script, same pain for Maddon’s team as their road woes continue.