Russell Dorsey talks Cubs & White Sox before the trade deadline on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A week from now, the Cubs and White Sox could have some changes in their locker room. In fact, they've already made one move on the north side before next week's trade deadline, and it didn't even involve a deal.

Addison Russell was sent to Triple-A Iowa as his play following his suspension at the beginning of the year has been erratic. He may stay down there the rest of the year as the team contemplates other moves to bolster their roster for a playoff run.

Meanwhile, the White Sox are taking a look at what moves they could make at the trade deadline to add to their rebuild as it nears the end of year three.

Russell Dorsey of MLB.com discussed both teams on Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, and you can watch that conversation in the video above or below.