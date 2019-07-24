Missing 15-year-old with disabilities found after video shows teens attacking her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A missing teen, who has disabilities, was found one day after friends and family members said a video shows her being jumped and beaten.

Friends said the 15-year-old was found on the CTA Blue Line Tuesday evening.

On Monday, a video surfaced online showing a group of teens attacking and beating her.

Chicago police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said the video has been forwarded to the department's Special Victims Unit and an investigation is underway.

As of Tuesday evening, detectives were working to confirm that Harris was in good health.