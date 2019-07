× Man pulled from the water at Rainbow Beach

CHICAGO — Fire officials pulled a man out of the water at Rainbow Beach Wednesday night.

Chicago Fire Department conducted a water rescue around 9:30 p.m. Divers went in the water and a helicopter was above the scene. The man was pulled out of the water near 77th Street and Lake Shore Drive.

Friends said they lost sight of the man as he was swimming.

He was in critical condition.