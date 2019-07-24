WATCH LIVE: Lightfoot’s fee reform, real estate transfer tax on City Council agenda today

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is presiding over her third City Council meeting Wednesday. Major topics on the agenda include:

The proposal announced this week by Lightfoot and City Clerk Anna Valencia to reform Chicago’s system for fees and fines on things like parking tickets and vehicle stickers, to make them fairer for people struggling financially.

Some Chicago aldermen are trying to hike the real estate transfer tax on home sales that are above $1 million, with the extra revenue — as much as $150 million a year — to then be used to help combat homelessness. Real estate groups said such a tax increase will hurt the Chicago market

Lightfoot’s ethics reform package to give the city watchdog more oversight could come up for a full council vote.

Two aldermen are also expected to introduce an ordinance Wednesday to ensure that affordable housing doesn’t vanish once the Obama Presidential Library is built in Jackson Park. Alds. Leslie Hairston (5th Ward) and Jeanette Taylor (20th Ward) want 30% of housing within two miles of the Obama center to be set aside as affordable. The ordinance would also establish a right of first refusal for tenants, and job training programs for residents.

