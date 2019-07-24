× Chicago police vehicles, personal cars damaged in South Loop station

CHICAGO — Police are investigating the damage of four of their police vehicles and two personal cars belonging to officers early Wednesday morning in the South Loop, the Chicago Tribune reports.

All six of the cars were parked on the street outside of the Central Police Station in the 1700 block of S. State St. when police saw the damage to the vehicles, according to police spokeswoman Karie James.

Police reported the damage to the vehicles around 2:30 a.m. but they said it wasn’t immediately clear how extensive the damage was

An investigation into criminal damage to property is underway and police have not made any arrests so far.