Chicago police ask for help identifying boy found on West Side

Posted 12:31 PM, July 24, 2019, by , Updated at 12:40PM, July 24, 2019

CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for help to identify a boy found on the city’s West Side.

According to the police alert, a boy was found around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Pulaski Avenue and Congress Parkway in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said the boy is African-American, 9 or 10-years-old with brown eyes, black hair, about 5-feet tall and 80 pounds.

The boy was last seen wearing a black and gray polo-style shirt, orange and blue swim trunks and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266

