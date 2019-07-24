Chicago police ask for help identifying boy found on West Side
CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for help to identify a boy found on the city’s West Side.
According to the police alert, a boy was found around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Pulaski Avenue and Congress Parkway in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
Police said the boy is African-American, 9 or 10-years-old with brown eyes, black hair, about 5-feet tall and 80 pounds.
The boy was last seen wearing a black and gray polo-style shirt, orange and blue swim trunks and white gym shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266
41.874351 -87.725416