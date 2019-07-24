× 4-year-old boy shot during Gary drive-by: police

GARY, Ind. — A 4-year-old boy was shot in Gary during a drive-by, according to officials.

Police Cmdr. Thomas Pawlak said the boy was grazed by bullets on the arm, stomach and back around 5 p.m. Wednesday near 24th Street and Buchanan Street while he was in the car seat of his mother’s vehicle. The boy’s mother and her boyfriend were in the front seats.

The child was treated and released from the hospital.

Police said it is unclear if it was a targeted or random attack.

No further information was provided.